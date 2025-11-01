Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Looking to move past their disappointment of elimination in the King Cup of Champions 2025-26, Al-Nassr will hope to keep their unbeaten run in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 going when the Cristiano Ronaldo-led club faces Al-Feiha. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League 2025–26 match will take place on November 1 in Riyadh, with hosts looking to earn their seventh straight win, while visitors hope to start afresh, having suffered a loss in their last Saudi Pro League match. ‘Always Hungry for More!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 950 Goals and Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al-Hazem in Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (See Post)

Al-Nassr sit on top of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 table with six wins out of six, while Al-Feiha occupy the tenth position with two wins from six matches. Ronaldo and Co played out a disappointing quarterfinal against Al-Ittihad in the King's Cup, where several of the key players failed to make a mark. Ronaldo, in particular, who is having a stellar season, failed to convert a free-kick and also showed a bit of fatigue on the pitch. Players like Joax Felix and Sadio Mane need to back Ronaldo up, and will have to bear the responsibility equally moving forward.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Date Saturday, November 1 Time 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Al-Awwal Park Stadium, Riyadh Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be up against Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on Saturday, November 1. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, and begin at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s Elimination From King Cup of Champions 2025–26, 40-Year-Old Striker Says ‘We Stand Tall…’ (See Post).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India on their TV channels. For the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 live streaming viewing option, fans can scroll down.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, Saudi Pro League 2025-26, Live Online Streaming Available?

Although there is no live telecast viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India, they can watch the matches online. Fans can watch the live streaming online viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on FanCode. The FanCode mobile app and website will provide the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match in India. But fans will have to buy a match pass (Rs 29) for the game or a season pass (Rs 299). Al-Nassr will come out on top comfortably in this match.

