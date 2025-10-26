One of the greatest football players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, created history during the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match between Al-Hazem and Al-Nassr, scoring his 950th career goal and becoming the first player to reach the landmark tally, ultimately helping his club win the contest. Ronaldo took to social media and reacted to Al-Nassr's win and his 950th goal, stating how the Portugal star footballer is always happy to help the team win, and categorically mentioned always being hungry for more. In 2025 alone, Ronaldo has scored 34 goals and made three assists in 38 matches across competitions. Fans can check out Ronaldo's post below. Al-Hazem 0-2 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo Slams 950th Career Goal As Knights of Najd Continue Unbeaten Run (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts

Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! 🙏🏽⚽️ Always hungry for more! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/2DxNA0XVTp — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cristiano Ronaldo).

