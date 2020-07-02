Two-time World Cup winner and captain of the US women’s national football team captain, Alex Morgan celebrates her 31st birthday on July 2, 2020 (Thursday). Morgan, one of the seven USWNT players to score over 100 international goals, currently plays for Orlando Pride in club football after leaving Lyon at the end of the 2017-18 season. She was part of 2008 U-20 World Cup-winning side and also lifted the 2015 and 2019 WC titles with the senior team, the latter of which she also played as a captain. Morgan also won the silver boot in FIFA 2019 women’s World Cup after finishing as the joint-top scorer (6 goals) with teammate Megan Rapinoe.

Morgan was born to Michael and Pamela in a Los Angeles county suburb of San Dimas in California and is the youngest of three siblings. Growing up, Alex was a multi-sport athlete and only started playing club soccer from the age of 14 when she joined Cypress Elite. She is known for her speed and goal-scoring abilities. As Alex Morgan celebrates her 31st birthday, take a look at some lesser-known or interesting facts about the USWNT footballer.

Alexandra Patricia Morgan was born in San Dimas, California on July 2, 1989

Morgan is the first women’s footballer to score and assist in a FIFA World Cup Final match

In 2012, she became youngest and second US Women’s player to score and assist 20 goals each in the same calendar year

Morgan holds the record for joint-most goals in a single FIFA World Cup match. Her five goals against Thailand equalled the record set by Michelle Akers in 1991

She is also the first women professional footballer to score a World Cup goal on her birthday. She achieved the feat against England in FIFA 2019 World Cup

Alex Morgan appeared alongside Lionel Messi in FIFA 16 United States edition and is among the first women to appear on the popular video game

Morgan is one of only seven US women’s footballers to score 100 or more international goals

Her book ‘Saving the Team’ and book series ‘The Kicks’ Are New York Times Best Sellers

Alex Morgan is nicknamed ‘baby Horse’ in the US women’s national team due to her youthful looks, speed and running style

She has a pet cat named Brooklyn who has six toes in each of its front paws

Alex Morgan is married to Orlando City midfielder Servando Carrasco since 2014 and they have a daughter Charlie Elena

She has so far appeared in three FIFA World Cup tournaments and won two. Morgan is also a two-time Olympian and had won the gold medal in 2012. She has scored 107 goals for the national team in 169 appearances and is the only second US women’s footballer to score and assist 20 goals each in a single calendar year.

