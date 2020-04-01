Alex Morgan Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo Over Lionel Messi, Old Video Goes Viral As 'Who is Best Barcelona Captain or CR7' Debate Continues (Watch Video)

Alex Morgan, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty)

USA’s female footballer Alex Morgan was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and she made her choices and selected the Barcelona forward over CR7. During an interview, she had revealed that Messi is a level higher than any other player. So Alex Morgan was on the cover of FIFA 16 alongside Messi in the USA and just like any other question Ronaldo vs Messi has been a common query. Alex Morgan obviously chose Messi and had a lot of good things to say about the Barcelona captain. Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegation: American Footballer Alex Morgan Says, ‘Money Helps Put Stories Down'.

“I would have to say, Messi. He's just so much better... He's a level higher than any other player I watch. He's a really exciting player to watch,” she had said back then. The video of the same is going viral as the debate still continues. Check out the video of the interview below:

Alex Morgan was the one who had slammed Cristiano Ronaldo after he was let go off during his rape case. She had said that there is too much evidence and cover-up being made. The two were supposed to come across each other during The Best FIFA Women's Player award, however, the USA footballer had said, "I don't anticipate approaching him any differently than I would approach anyone else who I meet," she said. If one may recall CR7 had been accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga. Ronaldo however, dismissed the rumours and said they indulged into consensual sex.