Andrea Pirlo has insisted he won’t resign as Juventus manager despite a big defeat to AC Milan in the Serie A 2020-21 on Sunday. Juventus were thrashed 3-0 at home by AC Milan leaving the Pirlo’s men fifth in the points table with three games to go and with a danger of missing out of Champions League football next season. The defeat, a week after Juventus had relinquished the Serie A title to Inter Milan, have doubled the pressure on Pirlo to take Juventus to a top-four finish of face the sack at the end of this season. But Pirlo is determined he won’t step aside. Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic Shine as AC Milan Thrash Juventus 3–0 to Go Third in Serie A 2020–21 Team Standings (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

“Resign? No, I won’t step aside. I took this role with a great deal of enthusiasm amid certain difficulties. I am at the disposal of the club, there are still three games to go, so I will continue doing my work as long as I am allowed to,” the rookie coach was quoted as saying by Goal. “I had a different project in my mind and thought I would have a different group at my disposal. I had been working on some concepts, but then I had to make changes in order to suit their characteristics and had to adapt. Cristiano Ronaldo Lauds Juventus Women’s Team for Winning Their Fourth Serie A Title.

“It’s not that this team is resistant to change, but if you have some things in your mind and they become more difficult with certain players. If I cannot get the best out of these players, that is my fault and I certainly need to do better,” he added. “If something didn’t go right, I take responsibility. This squad is made up of great players, clearly something did not work.”

This is the first time in 10 seasons, Juventus have conceded the Serie A title after a record nine consecutive wins and now they also face the prospect of missing out on Champions League football next season. Juventus are currently fifth in the league table with three games remaining. Pirlo’s men are three points far from second and Third placed Atalanta and AC Milan respectively while they are one behind the fourth-placed Lazio.

