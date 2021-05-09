Juventus women's team has won the Serie A Femminile 2021 title and the Bianconeri proudly flaunted the photos and videos of the celebration on social media. With this, Cristiano Ronaldo also lauded the women's team for their fourth straight title. Ronaldo took to his Instagram story and lauded the team for their effort. They went on to beat Napoli to clinch their fourth title. Talking about their overall journey in the Serie A 2020-21, they started off as the favourites for the season and lived up to the reputation for eight months. Italian Media Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Saved Andrea Pirlo’s Job After a Brace Against Udinese in Serie A 2021 Match.

The team played 20 matches and remained unbeaten in the season. With 20 wins, the team collected 60 points by the end of the season whereas AC Milan ranked number two with 49 points and Sassuolo on three with 46 points. The team won against Napoli 2-0 on Saturday to walk away with their fourth title. Now, let's have a look at the wishes by CR7 and the social media posts where the women's team is seen celebrating their title.

After winning the title Rita Guarino, the manager for Juventus lauded the team and said that the girls managed to hold on when it got tough. She further went on to say that the team raised their standard with each passing game.

