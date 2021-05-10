Juventus had a forgettable outing against AC Milan as they suffered a humiliating 0-3 loss at home. It was a crucial game for the reigning Serie A champions to stay in the top four, and they were expected to unleash their A-game. However, they were on backfoot throughout the contest as the visitors walked away with a 3-0 triumph. While the battle was neck-to-neck in the first half, Stefano Pioli's men got the command in the latter half. Brahim Diaz opened the scoring by finding the nets just before the break, giving AC Milan a 1-0 halftime lead.

In the 56th minute, Milan again got a chance to extend their lead, but Franck Kessie's penalty to be saved by Wojciech Szczesny. Nevertheless, the miss didn’t prove to be costly as after 12 minutes, Ante Rebic arrowed a fine strike into the nets. In case this wasn’t enough to torment Cristiano Ronaldo and Co, Fikayo Tomori headed the third goal to secure a significant win for Milan four minutes later. The Bianconeri side indeed struggled to put up a fight, with Ronaldo being unusually quiet. Meanwhile, let’s look at the goal highlights of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Star Keen on Sporting Lisbon Return.

Watch Video Highlights!!

With this loss, Juventus slip down to fifth place in the team standings, and they are now in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot next season. Andrea Pirlo’s men need to win their remaining games to go in the top four. At the same time, they’ll also depend upon the results of other teams.

On the other hand, AC Milan have consolidated third place by earning three crucial points in this fixture. However, they still need to continue their winning run to get a confirmed berth in the next Champions League.

