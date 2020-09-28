Barcelona kick-started their La Liga 2020-21 campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win over Villarreal at Camp Nou. Ansu Fati continued his stellar run as the visitors never even looked in the hunt. The Spanish star scored twice in the span of four minutes and made his intent very clear. He opened the scoring, firing goal from a Jordi Alba pull-back in the 15th minute while his second goal was registered in the 19th minute. Amid the transfer saga, Lionel Messi also good in great touch as the skipper made full use of the penalty and recorded his first strike of the season. Lionel Messi Shares Video Showcasing His 20-Year Love Affair With Barcelona.

Making things worse for Villarreal, Pau Torres registered an own goal in the 45th minute of the game, giving Blaugrana total command of the game. Notably, all goals were registered in the first half of the game, which showcases Barcelona’s sheer dominance. The front four of Antonio Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi moved around smartly to create chances, keeping the ball near Villarreal’s goal post all the time. Meanwhile, let’s look at Barcelona’s spectacular show in the opening game. Barcelona Starlet Ansu Fati Creates La Liga History.

Watch Highlights:

After conceding four strikes in the first half, Villarreal put up a better show in the latter part of the game as it seemed like the hosts have lowered down the intensity. However, Villarreal weren’t even able to register a consolation goal thanks to Barca’s rock-solid defence. Ronald Koeman must be pleased as Catalan Giants looked invincible under his mentorship and the Dutch star will be determined to lift the title in his maiden assignment with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Co will next meet Cela Vigo at Balaídos on October 2 and will like to extend their sensational run. On the other hand, Villarreal must rectify their mistakes before their next game against Alaves on September 30.

