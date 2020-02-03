Barcelona Starlet Ansu Fati Creates La Liga History, Becomes Youngest Player to Score Brace in Spanish Top Division

Ansu Fati (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ansu Fati has been creating history for Barcelona since bursting on to the scene earlier this season. Now the 17-year-old has added another cap to his feather as he has become the youngest player to score a brace in Spanish top flight. The youngster achieved this feat during the weekend’s La Liga 2019-20 against Levante. Barcelona came out as 2-1 winners with Ansu Fati netting his first brace and Lionel Messi assisting both the goals. After netting just once in his last 14 appearances, the teenager broke his barren spell with a terrific performance. La Liga 2019-20 Match Result: Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi Connection Sees Barcelona Hold on Against Levante.

Ansu Fati created more history on Sunday (February 2, 2020) as he became the youngest player at 17 years and 94 days old to score a brace in a single La Liga match in the competition’s history. The Guinea-Bissau scored twice in two minutes to hand his side an important victory and all three points to keep the pressure on league leaders Real Madrid. Barcelona are without Luis Suarez until March due to a knee injury and their failure to sign a striker in the transfer window could see Ansu Fati emerge as an important player in Quique Setien’s future plans. The youngster has started in four out of five games under the new Barcelona manager and with the return of Ousmane Dembele, he needs to keep up these performances.

The teenager has been creating history since stepping in the field fir Barcelona, in September 2019 the 17-year-old became the youngest ever to score in La Liga when he headed against Osasuna in an away game. Since then, he scored against Valencia and in a five-minute cameo against Inter Milan which ended the Italian’s chances of making it into the further stages of the Champions League.