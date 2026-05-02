Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Arsenal host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium tonight in a crucial Premier League fixture as the EPL 2025–26 season enters its final month. With the title race reaching a decisive phase, Mikel Arteta’s side requires a victory to maintain pressure on the league leaders. Fulham, currently enjoying a productive campaign in the top half of the table, travel across London aiming to secure points that could bolster their hopes for European qualification. Chelsea Sack Head Coach Liam Rosenior After 107 Days; Calum McFarlane To Lead Until Season End

How to Watch Arsenal vs Fulham Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Fulham match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Chelsea Book FA Cup 2025-26 Final Date with Manchester City After 1-0 Victory Over Leeds United.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Premier League 2025–26 Current Standings Arsenal (2nd), Fulham (8th) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Referee Michael Oliver Arsenal Form W-W-D-W-W Fulham Form D-L-W-W-D IND TV/Streaming Star Sports Select/JioHotstar Last Meeting Fulham 0–0 Arsenal (December 2025)

Match Preview

The Gunners enter this PL 2025-26 encounter knowing that any dropped points could be terminal for their championship aspirations. Arsenal have remained remarkably consistent at home this season, losing only once at the Emirates. Following a hard-fought victory against Chelsea last weekend, confidence remains high within the squad.

Under the guidance of Marco Silva, Fulham have emerged as one of the most resilient sides in the division. Sitting eighth in the standings, the Cottagers are firmly in the hunt for a UEFA Conference League spot. Their away form has seen a significant improvement recently, highlighted by a disciplined 1-1 draw against Manchester City in April.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).