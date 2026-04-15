Arsenal look to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-finals as they host Sporting CP at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners hold a narrow 1–0 aggregate lead following a disciplined performance in Lisbon last week, where Kai Havertz’s 90th-minute strike separated the sides. Mikel Arteta’s men are aiming to reach the final four of Europe’s elite competition for the second consecutive season. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP Live Telecast in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for all UEFA club competitions in the Indian subcontinent until the end of the 2026–27 season.

Live Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD.

Match Timing: The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, 16 April in India.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP Live Streaming

For viewers who prefer to stream the match on digital devices, there are several official options:

Sony LIV: The match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Access requires a premium subscription (Mobile, LIV Premium, or Yearly).

JioTV: Active Jio SIM users can watch the live telecast for free by navigating to the Sony Sports channels within the JioTV mobile application. ‘It Was a Robbery’, Raphinha Slams Refereeing After Barcelona Gets Knocked Out of UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Arsenal vs Sporting CP Quick Match Facts Feature Details Fixture Arsenal vs Sporting CP (QF, Leg 2) Competition UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Date Wednesday, 15 April 2026 (16 April in India) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Kick-off Time 00:30 IST (Thursday) / 20:00 BST Aggregate Score Arsenal 1–0 Sporting CP TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Ten 1 Live Stream (India) SonyLIV Arsenal vs Sporting CP Match Preview Arsenal enter the fixture with a formidable defensive record, having conceded just five goals in 11 Champions League outings this term. However, they face fitness concerns over midfield anchor Declan Rice, who missed recent training sessions and faces a late assessment. Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard are both expected to feature as the North London side seeks to bounce back from a domestic defeat to Bournemouth. Sporting CP, led by manager Rui Borges, remain hopeful of an upset. Despite their first-leg loss, the Portuguese side has shown clinical form domestically and will rely on the pace of Francisco Trincão and striker Luis Javier Suárez to overturn the deficit. The visitors must achieve what no team has done this season: defeat Arsenal at the Emirates in European competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).