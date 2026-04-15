Kylian Mbappe is expected to take field against Bayern (Photo X@realmadrid)

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena tonight for the decisive second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final. The German side enters the fixture with a narrow 2–1 aggregate lead following a resilient performance in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu. With a place in the semi-finals at stake, this encounter marks the 30th meeting between two of European football’s most decorated clubs. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?.

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Telecast in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for all UEFA club competitions in the Indian subcontinent until the end of the 2026–27 season.

English Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.

Regional Languages: Fans can also catch the game with Hindi commentary on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, or in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu on Sony Sports Ten 4.

Match Timing: The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, 16 April in India.

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Streaming

For viewers who prefer to stream the match on digital devices, there are several official options:

Sony LIV: The match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Access requires a premium subscription (Mobile, LIV Premium, or Yearly).

JioTV: Active Jio SIM users can watch the live telecast for free by navigating to the Sony Sports channels within the JioTV mobile application. ‘It Was a Robbery’, Raphinha Slams Refereeing After Barcelona Gets Knocked Out of UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Quick Match Facts

Feature Details Fixture Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid (QF, Leg 2) Date Wednesday, 15 April 2026 (16 April in India) Venue Allianz Arena, Munich Kick-off Time 00:30 IST (Thursday) / 20:00 BST Aggregate Score Bayern Munich 2–1 Real Madrid TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Network Live Stream (India) SonyLIV / JioTV

Team News

Bayern Munich arrive in exceptional form, recently breaking the all-time Bundesliga scoring record with a 5–0 victory over St. Pauli. Harry Kane, who has netted 11 times in Europe this season, is expected to lead the attack.

Real Madrid, managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, face a steeper challenge; they must overturn a deficit without the suspended Aurélien Tchouaméni and the injured Thibaut Courtois. However, Kylian Mbappe is fit to start despite a minor facial injury sustained in domestic action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).