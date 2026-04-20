The high-stakes Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal on Sunday produced a striking visual representation of the game's intensity, as City striker Erling Haaland had his shirt sleeve completely ripped away during a persistent duel with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The image of the Norwegian international playing with a significant portion of his sky-blue jersey missing has since gone viral, highlighting the physical nature of a match that could have significant implications for the title race. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Premier League Title Race Wide Open as Manchester City Edge Leaders Arsenal 2-1.

Erling Haaland-Gabriel Magalhaes Fight: A Constant Physical Duel

The tear occurred during a second-half tussle in the Arsenal penalty area. As is common when these two sides meet, Gabriel was tasked with marking Haaland tightly. During a corner routine, the two players were seen grappling for position, resulting in Gabriel catching the fabric of Haaland's sleeve.

As the striker attempted to break free to meet the cross, the material gave way, leaving a large portion of the sleeve hanging. Haaland continued to play for several minutes with the damaged kit before eventually receiving a replacement jersey during a break in play.

Erling Haaland's Torn Sleeve

Erling Haaland's reaction to his shirt being pulled and ripped by Gabriel 😭 Haaland took off his jersey and threw it to a fan in the middle of the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/FBynCPbqzF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 19, 2026

Video of Erling Haaland-Gabriel Magalhaes Clash

The Gabriel-Haaland Rivalry

This physical exchange is the latest chapter in what has become one of the most compelling individual rivalries in English football. Since Gabriel’s arrival at Arsenal and Haaland’s move to Manchester, their matchups have been defined by:

High-Intensity Marking: Gabriel often adopts a "touch-tight" approach to limit Haaland’s space to turn.

Aggressive Body Language: Both players are known for using their physical stature to gain an advantage, often resulting in off-the-ball incidents.

Mutual Respect: Despite the visible aggression on the pitch, both players have previously spoken about the challenge of facing top-tier opposition.

Tactical Impact on the Match

The physical battle between the two was central to the tactical layout of the game. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appeared to instruct his centre-backs to engage Haaland early, preventing him from building up speed.

While Haaland managed to find the net earlier in the game, the sustained pressure from Gabriel and his defensive partner William Saliba ensured that the City forward was kept relatively quiet during the closing stages. The incident with the torn shirt was viewed by many analysts as a literal sign of the "hand-to-hand combat" taking place in the final third.

Official Reaction and Equipment Standards

While the referee noticed the torn shirt, no foul was awarded for that specific sequence, as both players were deemed to be engaging in "mutual grappling." Under Premier League regulations, players are required to replace damaged equipment if it is deemed a safety hazard or if it obscures their squad number or sponsor branding.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 07:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).