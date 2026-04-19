The destiny of the Premier League 2025-26 trophy could be decided on Sunday, 19 April 2026, as Manchester City host league leaders Arsenal in a season-defining showdown. With only six points separating the two sides and Manchester City holding a crucial game in hand, this Man City vs Arsenal clash at the Etihad Stadium is effectively a title final. After Arsenal’s recent slip-up against Bournemouth and City’s dominant form, the gap at the top has narrowed, leaving no room for error for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners. PL 2025–26: Captain Bernando Silva To Part Ways With Manchester City at End of Season

How to Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Everton vs Liverpool match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchweek 33) Date Sunday, 19 April 2026 Kick-off Time 16:30 BST / 21:00 IST / 11:30 EDT Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester League Positions Arsenal (1st), Manchester City (2nd) UK Broadcaster Sky Sports India Broadcaster Star Sports / JioStar US Broadcaster NBC / Peacock Top Scorer (City) Erling Haaland (22 Goals) Top Scorer (Arsenal) Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester City vs Arsenal Team News

Both managers are dealing with significant selection headaches. Manchester City are facing a defensive crisis; Ruben Dias is undergoing a late fitness test for a hamstring issue, while John Stones and Josko Gvardiol are ruled out. Pep Guardiola is expected to rely on summer signing Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov to anchor the defence.

Arsenal’s challenge is equally daunting. Talismanic winger Bukayo Saka is confirmed out with an Achilles injury, and captain Martin Odegaard remains a major doubt after missing recent training sessions. The Gunners will look to January signing Viktor Gyokeres and playmaker Eberechi Eze to provide the offensive spark in Saka’s absence

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).