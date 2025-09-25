UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: Aston Villa will play at home to Bologna in the UEFA Europa League with the club struggling in the early stages of the 2025/26 season. They are currently 18th in the points table with no wins so far. Manager Unai Emery needs a reaction from his squad and while there is no dearth of talent there, it is time they start playing to their true potential. Opponents Bologna on the other hand have been inconsistent with two wins and equal defeats in the Serie A. UEFA Europa League 2025–26: Unai Emery Eyes Spark for Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest Marks Emotional Comeback.

Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans are major missing for Aston Villa due to injuries while Ross Barkley misses out as he is not eligible to play in the tournament. Boubacar Kamara is back training with the team and could play some part in this tie. Jadon Sancho has failed to provide any spark so far going forward and needs goals to get his campaign going. Ollie Watkins will lead the attack in the final third.

Federico Bernardeschi will be a key attacker for Bologna and will line up in the no 10 role. Lorenzo De Silvestri is out of the Europa League squad while Nicolo Casale, Tommaso Pobega, Ibrahim Sulemana, and Ciro Immobile will be the players ruled out through injuries. Nikola Moro and Remo Freuler will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Aston Villa vs Bologna Match Details

Match Aston Villa vs Bologna Date Friday, September 26 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Villa Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is Aston Villa vs Bologna UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Aston Villa will host Serie A side Bologna in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Friday, September 26. The Aston Villa vs Bologna match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham and commence at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Bologna UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Bologna live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For the Aston Villa vs Bologna online viewing options, read below. England Forward Jadon Sancho Ready To Enter the Peak Years of His Career With Aston Villa How to Watch Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Bologna UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Aston Villa vs Bologna live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a feisty game of football with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

