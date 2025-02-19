Liverpool take on Aston Villa in a bid to consolidate their spot at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 standings. The Reds bounced back from their heated 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby to beat Wolves 2-1 and reinstate their authority in the Premier League 2024-25 title race if they did not already. Arne Slot and his team have been ruthless this entire Premier League 2024-25 season and are well on course to win the domestic title if not for a late turnaround from the other teams in contention. Aston Villa on the other hand, enter this match on the back of not-so-great form in the Premier League 2024-25. Unai Emery and his men are yet to win an EPL match this season since beating Everton on January 16. Liverpool 2-1 Wolves, Premier League 2024-25: Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah Score as The Reds Extend Lead at Top of EPL Standings.

Since that win, Aston Villa have had draws against Arsenal, West Ham and Ipswich Town and a loss to Wolves. In terms of injuries, Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez and also Cody Gakpo, with the Dutch forward missing his second consecutive match since the Merseyside derby after he sustained a knock in that game. However, Liverpool will witness the return of Curtis Jones. Aston Villa will miss the services of Boubacar Kamara, Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana and Pau Torres for this match. Jarell Quansah Praises Liverpool’s Tight Win Over Wolves in Premier League 2024–25, Says ‘It Was a Battle’.

When is Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, February 20. The Liverpool vs Aston Villa match is set to be played at Anfield and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. The Aston Villa vs Liverpool live telecast will be available for fans on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Aston Villa vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the rebranded OTT platform as a result of the Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema being merged, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Liverpool live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Liverpool will likely secure a win and extend their lead at the top of the EPL 2024-25 points table.

