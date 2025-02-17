Liverpool, Feb 16: Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday, maintaining their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League. The hosts started brightly, with Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold both testing Wolves' goalkeeper Jose Sa inside the opening 10 minutes. However, it was Luis Diaz who broke the deadlock in the 15th minute. A swift counter-attack involving all three of Liverpool's forwards saw Jota evade Matt Doherty and lay the ball off for Diaz, who bundled it past Sa after a slight deflection from Toti Gomes. Ederson Sets Assist Record for Goalkeepers, Achieves Feat During Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024–25 Match.

Liverpool’s dominance continued as they pressed for a second goal. Jota had a header go over the bar, saw a shot blocked by Gomes, and forced Sa into a save. Dominik Szoboszlai also came close, with a low shot narrowly missing the target. Mohamed Salah finally doubled the lead in the 37th minute, confidently converting a penalty after Diaz was brought down by Sa inside the box. Wolves’ best chance in the first half came from Matheus Cunha, whose free-kick narrowly missed the target. After the break, Wolves came out with renewed intent. They nearly pulled one back early on, but Alisson Becker stood strong, denying Marshall Munetsi in a one-on-one situation. Leicester City 0–2 Arsenal, Premier League 2024–25: Mikel Merino’s Late Double off the Bench Relieves Gunners in Win Over Foxes.

Liverpool thought they had won another penalty when Jota was brought down by Emmanuel Agbadou, but VAR overturned the decision after a review. Wolves did manage to halve the deficit in the 67th minute, as Cunha curled a beautiful shot from distance past Alisson to make it 2-1. The goal set up a nervy finish for Liverpool, with Wolves pressing for an equalizer. However, solid defending, including a crucial sliding tackle from Jarell Quansah to deny Tommy Doyle, ensured Liverpool held on for the win. The league leaders now hold a seven point lead over second placed Arsenal but have a treacherous run of fixtures ahead of them with away trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City awaiting them before a home test against Newcastle United.

