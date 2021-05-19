Atalanta will take on Juventus in the finals of the Coppa Italia 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia Italy on May 19, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams have had a very contrasting run of form in the final few weeks but will be aiming to lift the trophy. So ahead of the crucial final, we take a look at key players from both sides who could play a defining role in the game. Atalanta vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final: Domestic Showpiece Could Decide Cristiano Ronaldo's Future in Turin.

Atalanta are targeting a second-ever trophy in their history after lifting the 1963 Italian Cup. The Bergamo club under Gian Piero Gasperini, have established themselves as one of the Italian heavyweights and win in the final will move them among the elite clubs in the land. However, Juventus are looking to end the disappointing season on a high and win their second silverware under Andrea Pirlo. Meanwhile, here are some players who could have a huge say in the outcome of the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star needs to be at his best of Juventus are to get their hands on the trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo has a great record in finals and another one of his classic goal-scoring displays will be enough to take the Bianconeri over the line. The 36-year-old is also the leading scorer for Juventus this season.

Duvan Zapata

In the absence of Josip Ilicic, the Colombian footballer has stepped up his game and scored crucial goals, helping Atalanta secure champions league qualification. The 30-year-old has been involved in 33 goals in 47b appearances this season and will be a tough task for Juventus defence to deal with.

Juan Cuadrado

The Juventus full-back is one of the chief creators for the Bianconeri this season. The Colombian has provided 19 assists this term and is one of the players on whose services, Cristiano Ronaldo feeds on. So if the 32-year-old manages to link up with the Portuguese well it could be trouble for Atalanta.

Ruslan Malinovskyi

The Russian midfielders has been one of the constant goal-threats for Gian Piero Gasperini's team from the midfield. The 28-year-old has been involved in 21 goals in 41 appearances and could decide the game if manages to play at his best.

