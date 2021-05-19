Juventus will aim to end the disappointing season with a trophy when they face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia 2020-21 final in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday. The outcome of the showpiece event holds a lot of significance for the Bianconeri’s as it not only promises silverware following a difficult campaign but could also play an important role in deciding the future of star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who is tipped to part ways with the Turin club in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 21-Member Juventus Squad for Coppa Italia 2021 Final Match Atalanta.

A lackluster campaign under new manager Andrea Pirlo, whose previous coaching experience was taking charge of Juventus U23’s for a couple of weeks, saw the record Italian champions fail to defend the league title for the first time in a decade while also struggling to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Along with several on-field issues, the Bianconeri have a number of off-field issues to deal with, as the continuity of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club is undecided. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has one year left on his contract but is touted to leave Turin after a rocky campaign with several reports linking him back to Portugal and even Paris.

The Portuguese star’s future at Juventus still remains uncertain and the outcome of the Italian Cup final could give a much clear idea if the 36-year-old continues in Turin or not. Cristiano Ronaldo is a serial winner and demands the same from his club but the Bianconeri’s lack of success this season could force him to look for greener pastures.

The Italian club could still make it to Europe’s elite on the final day of the league season but UCL qualification depends on other teams giving them a helping hand. To secure a top-four finish, Juventus will have to win their game against Bologna on Sunday and need either Napoli or AC Milan to drop points.

So with qualification for Champions League out of their hands, the Italian cup remains the only hope for Juventus to salvage an underwhelming season. Despite their recent struggles, a silverware at end of a difficult campaign could provide Cristiano Ronaldo with some optimism for next season and persuade him to fulfill his contract or even extend it.

