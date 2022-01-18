Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas grabbed the top prizes at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 on Monday, January 17. The Bayern Munich striker won The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2021 beating Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah while Putellas bagged The Best Women's Player title after winning the Ballon d'Or last year.

See Full Winners' List:

The Best FIFA Men's Player 2021:

The Best FIFA Women's Player 2021:

🏆 The Best in the World 🏆#TheBest FIFA Women’s Player Award 2021 goes to @alexiaputellas! 🇪🇸 | #AlexiaPutellas pic.twitter.com/bS8GAApgAZ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021:

🚨🏆 #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy! 🧤🇸🇳 The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2021:

The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2021:

🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021! 🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2021:

FIFA Puskas Award 2021:

🚨🏆 The FIFA #Puskás Award goes to @ErikLamela for his sensational goal for @SpursOfficial v Arsenal! A strike worthy of being called #TheBest 🤩 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

FIFA Fair Play Award 2021:

🏆 🇩🇰 Denmark National Team, Danish Medical Team and Staff have won the FIFA Fair Play 2021 Award 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LcgCaTcxwp — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

FIFA Fan Award 2021:

🏆 The FIFA Fan Award 2021 goes to Denmark and Finland fans! 👏 🇩🇰 🇫🇮 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/POobYKjdbW — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

The Best FIFA Special Award 2021 (Men's Football):

🏆✨ Cristiano Ronaldo is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award! 🇵🇹 Legend. Winner. Goalscoring machine. @Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/ZnzGMJKCEk — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

The Best FIFA Special Award 2021 (Women's Football):

The Greatest Goalscorer in the World✨@sincy12 is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award. pic.twitter.com/e1QBca4hCB — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022

The 2021 Men's FIFA FIFPro World 11:

🏆 THIS is the 2021 Men’s FIFA FIFPRO #World11 By the players, for the players.@FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/i0dYe7KUwI — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) January 17, 2022

The 2021 Women's FIFA FIFPro World 11:

🏆 THIS is the 2021 Women’s FIFA FIFPRO #World11 By the players, for the players.@FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/710e5SqqOK — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) January 17, 2022

