ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Mumbai City FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on January 11, 2021 (Monday). Both Mumbai and Mohun Bagan are the top two teams in the league and will be looking to make a claim on the top spot with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams and it could not be a more important one as the teams look to be the outright leaders of the league. Sergio Lobera’s Mumbai are at the top of the points table and will be hoping to stay there after this game meanwhile, the Kolkata side are just two points behind their opponents and could overtake them with all three points. Both sides have been the best teams in the league this season and it will be an interesting clash.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on January 11, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATKMB vs MCFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

