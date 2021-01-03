ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: ATK Mohun Bagan are up against Northeast United FC in their next fixture in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday (January 3). The Mariners have been on a roll in their debut season, sitting at the second position in team standings with 17 points. They can even topple Mumbai City FC with a win in the upcoming fixture. On the other hand, NorthEast United FC have been good in utilising their resources and will like to upset the ATK side as well. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of ATKMB vs NEUFC match. ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Notably, Antonio Lopez Habas' side looks well set to challenge the AFC Champions League 2022 qualification and aim to get another win under their belt. At the same time, NorthEast United FC have blown hot and cold this season with two victories, five defeats and one draw from eight outings. They can even enter the top four with a triumph against the Mariners. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on December 21, 2020 (Monday). The game will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC match on Star Sports channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) season in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 23 HD channels to follow the live action in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and its HD substitute will telecast the game in Hindi.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC match will also be available online. Fans can catch the live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match online on Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and XStream.

