ATK vs BFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for ATK FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 6, Second-Leg Semi-Final 2 Match

ATK vs Hyderabad (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ISL )

Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the semi-final second leg of the Indian Super League 2019-20. ATK vs BFC match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on March 8, 2020 (Sunday). The defending champions edged out the first-leg 1-0 thanks to a goal from Deshorn Brown just after the half-hour mark to give them a slight advantage in the tie. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for ATK FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL can scroll down below for more details. ATK FC Vs Bengaluru FC - Football Score.

ATK are trying to reach the finals for the first time since winning it back in 2016 for the second time. Meanwhile, Bengaluru have made it to the finals on their previous two occasions and will be hoping to make it three times in a row as they try and hold on to their first leg-advantage. The defending champions had the meanest defence in the league and showed brilliant grit and determination in the opening leg and a similar performance will see them reach the summit clash against Chennaiyin FC. ATK FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20 Semi-Final Preview: Antonio Habas' Men Look to Bounce Back in Return Leg Against Defending Champions.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandu (BFC) should be your keeper for this match.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Pritam Kotal (ATK), Prabir Das (ATK), Albert Serran (BFC) and Rahul Bheke (BFC) should be your defenders.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Michael Soosairaj (ATK), Jayesh Rane (ATK), Erik Paartalu (BFC) and Rafael Augusto (BFC) should be the midfielders.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATK) and Deshorn Brown (BFC) should be your two strikers.

Roy Krishna (ATK) should be your captain for this clash while Erik Paartalu (BFC) can be selected as your vice-captain.