Along with Real Madrid; Barcelona and Atletico Madrid teams have been very competitive in LA Liga over the years. In the past two decades, Barcelona have won the league 11 times, while Real Madrid has won the league six times. Atletico Madrid emerged as champions on two occasions. This highlights the domination these three teams had in the league. This season though Real Madrid is leading the league table, the other two teams have failed miserably with a lack of consistency. Defending champions Barcelona are third at the moment while Atletico Madrid team sits in the fifth position. La Liga 2023–24: Plenty To Play for As Atletico Madrid Take On FC Barcelona in Key Clash.

Despite their standings, both teams are well-equipped with talented stars and can produce a moment of magic on their day. In their last league encounter between the two sides, former Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix won the match for Barcelona with the sole goal of the match. He will return to the Atletico ground, hoping to recreate the result for the visiting side. Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Champions League. With the UEFA matches scheduled next month, Barca and Atletico will look to field their strongest team in Monday’s fixture.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023–24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid in a League match at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid. The match is scheduled at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 18, 2024. 'It's Too Cold There' Kylian Mbappe Hilariously Reacts to Fan Asking Him to Join Arsenal, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023–24 Football Match?

Sports18 is an official broadcaster for La Liga 2023-24 games in India. Fans can watch the league encounter between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on Sports18 Channels. Scroll down for streaming options for the LA Liga fixture.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023–24 Football Match?

While fans can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live on television, an online streaming option for the same is also available. Fans can enjoy Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Free Live Streaming on Jio Cinema App.

