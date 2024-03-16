Kylian Mbappe has already confirmed that he won't be continuing in PSG after the end of the 2023-24 season. Real Madrid are interested in securing his services although nothing is confirmed as of now. Fans keep on speculating for a big transfer in the summer window. Amidst this, a fan was spotted asking Kylian Mbappe to join Arsenal. The fan, although was in a PSG jacket, said Mbappe that 'we'll look after you'. Mbappe laughed it off saying 'there's no way'. When the fan asked why, Mbappe replied 'it's too cold there'. Netizens loved the conversation and made the video viral on social media. UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Quarterfinals: Real Madrid To Face Reigning Champions Manchester City, PSG Take on Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe Hilariously Reacts to Fan Asking Him to Join Arsenal

