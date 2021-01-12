Atletico Madrid will like to consolidate their position at the top of La Liga 2020-21 team standings as they host Sevilla in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday night (January 13). Diego Simeone's men have been exceptional this season and are firm favourites to win this game as well. With 38 points from 15 matches, they are leading the points table and have a great chance to lift the title, pipping Real Madrid and Barcelona. On the other hand, Sevilla are sixth in the standings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and further details of the upcoming clash. Real Madrid Jumps to Second Spot, Atletico Madrid Remains on Top.

While the hosts should be high on confidence, they must not take Sevilla lightly. Julen Lopetegui's men have made exceptional progress with as many as nine wins and three draws in 16 outings. They even edged Real Sociedad to a 3-2 victory last weekend and will like to upset the table-toppers as well. History can't separate the two sides as they have locked horns on 47 previous occasions, winning 16 games apiece. The remaining 15 fixtures resulted in draws. As the upcoming game gets lined-up, let's look at the streaming and other details.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla clash will be played on January 12, 2020 (Tuesday Night) at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 02:00 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla for free.

