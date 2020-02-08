Barcelona Are ‘A Club of Clowns’, Spanish Side Slammed by Former Striker Christophe Dugarry

Barcelona President (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The recent feud between Lionel Messi and Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal has raised a lot of questions about the clubs hierarchy. Former Blaugrana striker and World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry has branded the reigning Spanish Champions as ‘a club of clowns’ after a turbulent week has seen them being knocked out of the Copa del Rey by the hands of Athletic Bilbao. This ex-French forward has blasted the club over their transfer policy and has also blasted them for making these signings without having a particular plan. Barcelona, Real Madrid Knocked Out of Copa del Rey 2019-20; First Time in 10 Years Neither Barca Nor Los Blancos in Semi-Finals.

In a recent interview with RMC Sport, the ex-Barcelona striker has criticized the hierarchy over how the club is being run. ‘It's a club of clowns. Everything is done backwards’ Dugarry said. 'They buy [Philippe] Coutinho, Dembele, they buy guys and then sell them. You get the impression there is no project in this club. At every transfer window, there is a problem. They've recruited very badly since the departures of Xavi and Iniesta. They've spent loads.' The Frenchman added. The 47-year-old continued his interview as he slammed the board and accused the club of having no class. ‘Above all they have a very bad image. There are far too many people who do not have the elegance, the class that there should be at a club of this standing. It’s really a club that has no class.’ Lionel Messi Hits Out At Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal Over Squad Criticism.

Dugarry moved to Barcelona in 1997 from AC Milan and just managed one season at the Spanish club. He made 13 appearances for the Blaugrana’s without scoring a single goal and left the club for Maesille the following season. These comments about his former club come after the public row between Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal.