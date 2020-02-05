Lionel Messi Hits Out At Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal Over Squad Criticism

Lionel Messi Reacts to Eric Abidal's Comments (Photo Credits: Getty, Instagram/ Leo Messi)

Lionel Messi is not one of the players who does not loses his cool very often but the Argentine has hit out at Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal for his comments about the squad in a recent interview. Lionel Messi reacted furiously when he saw Abidal blaming the players for the sacking of Ernesto Valverde and has urged the Frenchman to take responsibility of his own actions. The current Barcelona captain and Abidal are former team-mates and played with each other from 2007 to 2013 under Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola. La Liga 2019-20 Match Result: Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi Connection Sees Barcelona Hold on Against Levante.

Eric Abidal in a recent interview with Spanish newspaper Sport said that ‘A lot of players were not happy and did not work much and there was also a problem with international communication’. Lionel Messi did not take kindly to these comments by the Frenchman and responded on his social media to warn the club’s hierarchy against tarnishing the reputation of the entire squad. ‘I honestly do not like these things but everyone has to be responsible for their tasks and take care of their decisions. The players for what happens on the court, we are also the first to acknowledge when we don’t play well’. Said Lionel Messi in his post. Lionel Messi Becomes First Player to Win 500 Matches in Spanish Football History.

See Post

📸 - Messi openly responds to Abidal’s interview on his Instagram story. Wow, this is quite big. pic.twitter.com/sURInVFi3G — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) February 4, 2020

The Barcelona captain continued his criticism as he added ‘Those responsible for the area of sports management must also assume their responsibilities and above all take charge of the decisions they make. Finally, I think when talking about players, we should give names because otherwise, we feeding rumours that are not true.’ This Messi outburst has caused quite a stir in the Spanish club as the Argentine does not normally criticize the board.

This reaction from Messi is more significant because the Argentine has a clause in his contract which allows him to walk away for free at the end of the season. Though it is unlikely that the Argentine will leave Barcelona but you never know what can happen in Football.