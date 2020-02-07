Barcelona, Real Madrid Knocked Out of Copa del Rey 2019-20; First Time in 10 Years Neither Barca Nor Los Blancos in Semi-Finals

Real Madrid, Barcelona knocked out. (Photo Credits: @AJ121_football/Twitter)

Copa del Rey 2019-20 semi-final line-ups were confirmed albeit following some shock results. Barcelona and Real Madrid were both knocked out of the competition after losing their respective quarter-final matches. Los Blancos lost 4-3 to Real Sociedad in front of the home crowd while Barcelona were outplayed by Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium. Following the surprising results, for the first time in ten years, neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid will be in the semis of Copa del Rey. Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi to Play Together at Juventus? Bianconeri Reportedly Interested in Signing the Six-Time Ballon d’Or Winner!.

Interestingly, this year’s Copa del Rey featured new single-elimination format, which meant the last-eight encounters were not played over two legs. Only semi-finals will have two legs this season.

At half time, Real Madrid were trailing 0-1 against Real Sociedad. The second half saw as many as six goals netted. Inside 12 minutes after the start of second-half Alexander Isak netted a brace to hand Sociedad 3-0 lead. A few minutes later, Marcelo Vieira scored a goal to cut down the deficit to some extent. However, Mikel Merino’s goal in 69th minute put Real Sociedad further ahead. Lionel Messi to Manchester City Transfer Latest News Update: Barcelona Talisman Rumoured to Leave Camp Nou After Fallout.

Rodrygo and Nacho goals then gave some hope to Real Madrid, but Andoni Gorosabel’s extra-time goal meant Real Sociedad advance to semis. Barcelona, on the other hand, were undone by Sergio Busquets’ late goal.

This season’s Copa del Rey also witness Granda’s entry into the last four for the first time in 50 years, they defeated defending champions Valencia. In other quarter-final match Spanish second division side Mirandes registered an upset win and defeated Villarreal 4-2 at home to progress to semis.