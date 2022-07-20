Barcelona register a first win of the pre-season as they thrash MLS side Inter Miami 6-0. New signing Raphinha made his debut for the Catalan giants and shined with a goal and two assists. Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang also got on the scoresheet for the Blaugrana.

