Barcelona are in a rebuilding phase under Xavi and have started to find their feet under the new manager and perform at a higher level. The club has done great business in January but have now shifted their attention towards the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad and are close to signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. Robert Lewandowski A 'Real Option' For Catalan Giants.

According to a report from Sport, Barcelona have reached a personal agreement with Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan club are working to sign the Polish international in the summer as he looks to sort out his contract situation with Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski is under contract with the Bundesliga side and it expires in 2023. However, the Polish international is working to resolve his future before the start of the new season. It is understood that he wants to stay at the club and is willing to sign a new deal.

However, Rober Lewandowski will consider his future if the ongoing contract issue isn't resolved before the summer. The Polish striker has shown interest in signing with the Catalan giants and could make a move ahead of the new season.

Bayern Munich also want the striker to continue at the club but are yet to offer him a new contract. If Lewandowski wants to leave the club will prefer cashing in on him in the summer instead of letting the forward leave for free a year later.

Barcelona are willing to offer a transfer fee of around 50 million Euros for the Poland international and could go higher if needed. It is understood that the club will also offer Lewandowski a competitive salary if he decides to join.

