Barcelona have done well with their transfers in the January window as they have helped the club to get back into the Champions League race. However, the club still lacks a proper number 9 in the team and have identified Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski as one of the targets for the summer. Barcelona Transfer News Update: PSG Offer Neymar Jr To Catalan Giants.

According to Sport journalist Toni Juanmarti, the Barcelona hierarchy really like the idea of Robert Lewandoski leading the line from next season onwards. It is understood that Xavi's coaching staff also like the idea and consider the Polish international to be a real option in the attacking department. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Manchester United Look To Sign Bayern Munich Star.

👉🏼 En el club hay bastante consenso respecto a Lewandowski. ¿Fichará por el Barça? No lo sé, pero el polaco gusta ‘arriba’ y ‘abajo’ y encaja en lo que se busca. Diría que es una opción real. Otra cosa es que al final se decida ir con todo a por él… y que él quiera fichar, claro pic.twitter.com/RqTUbpSdJO — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) March 15, 2022

Robert Lewandowski is at crossroads with Bayern Munich as the two parties are yet to reach on an agreement over a new deal. The Polish striker's current contract with the Bavarian giants ends in 2023 but he will consider his future if the ongoing issue isn't resolved before summer.

Barcelona have their eyes set on Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland, who is tipped to leave the club in the summer. However, with Manchester City, Real Madrid also wanting the Norwegian striker and the Catalan's financial conditions, it will be difficult for the Blaugrana's to match the offers presented by the others.

This might see Barcelona turn their attention towards Robert Lewandowski as he will be available if his contract situation isn't resolved. The Bayern star has once again been sensational for the club, and is set to lead them to another league title.

