La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Barcelona are fighting their way back in the Spanish La Liga title race with Real Madrid not in the best of domestic forms in recent weeks. The Catalonians have won three games on the bounce and next face Alaves at home. A victory for the hosts could see them go top of the points table albeit temporarily. Alaves have just managed one win in their last five La Liga fixtures and will be short of confidence in this game. They will need to be at their very best just to match up the level of their illustrious opponents. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Real Madrid Maintain Slender Lead Despite Draw Against Elche.

Pedri could make his comeback in this game for Barcelona but the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi will not be available. Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford will look to create chances out wide with their pace with Dani Olmo as the playmaker. Ferran Torres will get the nod to lead the attacking unit for Barcelona.

Facundo Garces is ruled out of the game for Alaves as he is serving a long term suspension. Toni Martinez and Lucas Boye will be the strike partners in the final third with Antonio Blanco and Denis Suarez part of the central midfield. Carlos Vicente and Carles Alena will be the two wide attackers but need to fall back and cover for the defence.

Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Barcelona vs Alaves Date Saturday, November 29 Time 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Camp Nou Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Defending champions Barcelona will take on Alaves in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, November 29. The Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Camp Nou, and it will start at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Robert Lewandowski Scores Hattrick as Barcelona Beat Celta Vigo 4-2 to Close Gap on Real Madrid in La Liga 2025-26 Standings.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Alaves live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Alaves live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Barcelona have quality players in their ranks and they should score a few goals enroute an easy win.

