Barcelona will be looking to continue the positive results in their pre-season matches when they take on Juventus in the latest fixture. The clash will be played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas on July 26, 2022 (Wednesday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Juventus, pre-season friendly, can scroll down below. Barcelona vs Real Madrid Goal Video Highlights: Raphinha Scores a Worldie As Catalans Win El Classico 2022.

Barcelona have made a great start to their pre-season tour as after drawing their opening match against Olot, they have record consecutive wins over Inter Miami and Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Juventus will only be playing their season match of the pre-season after defeating Guadalajara 2-0.

When is Barcelona vs Juventus, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Barcelona vs Juventus friendly clash will be played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Texas on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 06:00 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Barcelona vs Juventus, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network have the right to broadcast the pre-season matches in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to watch the Barcelona vs Juventus, pre-season encounter on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Barcelona vs Juventus, Club Friendlies 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the encounter. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Barcelona vs Juventus online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).