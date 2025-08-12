Grasshopper Club Zurich will be facing Bayern Munich at home in a pre-season friendly game with the Swiss side looking to turn around their fortunes after a poor showing in the tour games. Their build up to the new campaign has been far from convincing with losses in the last five matches and playing a team like Bayern Munich only adds to the pressure. Opponents Bayern Munich head into the fixture after a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. They have looked sharp in the two friendlies they have played and are gearing up for the defence of their German Bundesliga title. Giacomo Raspadori Joins Atletico Madrid From Napoli Ahead of 2025–26 Season.

Amir Abrashi, Young Lee, and Leart Kabashi are the players missing out for Grasshoppers due to injuries. Nikolas Muci will lead their attack in a 3-4-3 formation with Jonathan Asp Jensen and Luke Plange on the wings. Lovro Zvonarek and Hassane Imourane will form the central midfielder partnership.

Jamal Musiala is a long-term absentee for Bayern Munich with the youngster not expected to feature this season. Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito also miss out through injuries. Harry Kane will lead the attack with Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz occupying the wide areas. Michael Olise will be the key playmaker in this team and their most in form player.

Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich Match Details

Match Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich Date Tuesday, August 12 Time 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Arena, München, Germany Live Streaming, Telecast Details BayernTV+ and Spursplay(Live Streaming)

When Is Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will cross swords with Grasshoppers in a pre-season club friendly on Tuesday, August 12. The Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich pre-season club friendly 2025 is going to be played at Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland, and will start at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo Looking Forward to UEFA Champions League Nights at Stamford Bridge, Says ‘It’s a Dream Come True’.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Bayern Munich's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India on BayernTV+. Users can watch Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich club friendly on the BayernTV+ app and website for online streaming. Bayern Munich will dominate this game and should secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).