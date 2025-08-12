Real Madrid will be back in action ahead of the La Liga 2025-26 as they will clash with WSG Swarovski Tirol in their first pre-season game at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol, Innsbruck, Austria. Real Madrid featured in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semifinal and since it was played in mid-July, Real Madrid decided to commence their pre-season campaign later than the other clubs who started their pre-season early as they didn't play in the FIFA Club World Cup. In the Club World Cup, the players already got a glimpse of what new coaching Xabi Alonso is eying and that is why they will have a rather comfortable transition to his training sessions despite starting late. Kylian Mbappe Set To Wear Iconic Number 10 At Real Madrid From 2025–26 Season, French Forward Succeeds Luka Modric After Midfield Maestro's Departure.

Kylian Mbappe featured for one game in the FIFA Club World Cup for Real Madrid. He played against PSG in the semifinal and in the game, Real Madrid were comfortably outplayed and were knocked out of the competition. Mbappe's performance was massively criticised as he didn't press the PSG defenders during the build-up. Given the tournament was at the end of a long season and Mbappe just recovered from a gastroenteritis, it gives him a benefit of doubt that will perform better in the long term. As Real Madrid start the 2025-26 pre-season, fans are eager to check how he has prepared. Fans eager to know whether Kylian Mbappe will feature in the starting XI of Real Madrid against WSG Swarovski Tirol will get the complete information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs WSG Swarovski Tirol Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Kylian Mbappe has joined the Real Madrid training and he has part of their pre-season preparation ahead of the 2025-26 season. Ahead of the first pre-season game, Real Madrid has shared his photoes training with team and he is very much fit and ready. Real Madrid vs WSG Swarovski Tirol being a pre-season encounter, Mbappe might not feature in the starting XI of Xabi Alonso. Instead, he might come on a sub and with the coach try a few things out. Kylian Mbappe Under Investigation After Paying €180,300 to Five CSR Agents Assigned for France National Team Security in 2023; IGPN Probing Nature of Transactions: Report .

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and had a really good season with the Los Blancos. He won the European Golden Boot, despite having a slow start. A strong test awaits him in the upcoming season with fingers and eyes already pointed him and he will want to make a good use of the pre-season.

