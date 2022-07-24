Raphinha has been sensational for Barcelona during this pre-season as the Brazilian netted in a second consecutive match and this time against arch-rivals Real Madrid. The winger scored a sensational left-footed shot past Thibaut Courtois to lead the Catalan giants to a 1-0 win in the pre-season friendly.

