Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Barcelona will look to return back to winning again in La Liga when they host Osasuna in their ninth match in La Liga 2020-21 on November 30 (Sunday). Ronald Koeman’s side were beaten 1-0 at Atletico Madrid in their last league fixture and currently lie in the 14th place with only three wins in eight games. Their opponents Osasuna are a place behind but have played a game more and are winless in their last three matches. BAR vs OSA Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Osasuna Football Match.

The home side continue to be without Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Sergio Roberto through injuries while centre-back Samuel Umtiti is still doubtful due to troubles in his knee. Koeman is, however, likely to welcome back Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong into the playing XI after leaving them out of the Champions League squad for the trip to Dynamo Kyiv. Osasuna will be without Chimy Avila, Brandon, David Garcia and Adrian Lopez due to injuries. Gerard Pique Injury Update: Barcelona Defender Could Face Lengthy Spell on Sidelines.

When is Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Osasuna match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on November 30, 2020 (Sunday). The clash will be held at Camp Nou and the game is scheduled to begin 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to live telecast the Barcelona vs Osasuna match live on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

But fans in India can still follow the live-action thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming of Barcelona vs Osasuna for free.

