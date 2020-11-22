Barcelona defender Gerard Pique suffered a horrific knee injury on Saturday in the 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. This adds to the Catalans’ already growing defensive problems as Clement Lenglet remains the only fully fit first-team centre-back at the moment. The Spaniard is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which compounds more misery on new manager Ronald Koeman. Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman Defends Lionel Messi’s Angry Outburst.

In the second half of the game, Gerard Pique injured his knee in a horrific collision with Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa. The Spaniard had to be substituted and was replaced by Sergino Dest for the remainder of the game. The extent of the injury is not yet fully known but Pique could miss a chunk of footballing action. Ronald Koeman Uncertain About Lionel Messi’s Future in Barcelona, Says ‘Nobody Knows What Will Happen’.

I think Pique did his ACL pic.twitter.com/vauvAupFIs — ً (@VaIverdeSZN) November 21, 2020

According to a report from Sport, Barcelona know that Gerard Pique has suffered a serious injury which could potentially be season-ending. The club confirmed that the star defender is suffering from a knee sprain. It is understood that the 33-year-old might be out for at least 4-6 months.

Sergi Roberto was the other Barcelona defender who suffered an injury during the match. The right-back has an issue with his right thigh. ‘The injuries of Piqué and Sergi Roberto are worrying me’ said Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman according to Barca Universal.

The Catalan giants have not enjoyed a great start to the domestic campaign as they have won just three of the eight games so far. Barcelona are 10th in the points table and currently find themselves nine points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

