Barcelona (BAR) will take on Osasuna (OSA) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). The Catalan side will be looking to bounce back from a poor defeat against Atletico in their previous game. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create BAR vs OSA Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Gerard Pique Injury Update: Barcelona Defender Could Face Lengthy Spell on Sidelines.

Barcelona have been underwhelming this season in the league and find themselves in the bottom half of the table with 11 points from eight games. Ronald Koeman's team will be looking to change that but will be without Gerard Pique as the defender suffered a knee injury. Sergio Roberto will also be out for Barcelona and there are doubts over Serginho Dest’s fitness but the American might start given the injury problems.

BAR vs OSA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) must be your keeper.

BAR vs OSA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Oscar Mingueza (BAR), Jordi Alba (OSA) and Facundo Roncaglia (OSA) must be your defenders.

BAR vs OSA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Frenkie De Jong (BAR), Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Ruben Garcia (OSA) and Inigo Perez (OSA) must be your midfielders for this game.

BAR vs OSA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR) and Ante Budmir (OSA) must be your forwards.

Lionel Messi (BAR) must be your captain for this game while Ante Budmir (OSA) can be selected as the vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team.

