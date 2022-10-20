Barcelona have fallen off in recent weeks after a brilliant start and will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they host Villarreal in the latest round of La Liga 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2022-23 live streaming scroll down below. Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners List: Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas and Others Who Won Honours At Annual Award Ceremony.

Barcelona had a tough last week as their draw against Inter Milan out their Champions League campaign in jeopardy while a defeat to Real Madrid in Clasico, saw them lose ground in the title race. Xavi will be hoping that his team can bounce back. Meanwhile, Villarreal have had a mixed campaign and are searching for some consistency.

When is Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at Spotify Camp Nou. The game will be held on October 21, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Barcelona vs Villarreal clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch La Liga 2022-23 in India on online platforms. Viacom18 are the official broadcasters and fans can tune into the Voot Select App and website to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Villarreal football match.

