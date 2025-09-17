UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will host Club World Cup winners Chelsea in an epic showdown in the UEFA Champions League. The Bavarians have made a strong start to the campaign with three wins out of three in their domestic league to go top of the points table. They will now look to replicate this form in Europe. Their opponents Chelsea on the other hand are struggling for consistency but remain a top team that can beat anyone on their day. UCL 2025–26 Results: Kylian Mbappe Brace Seals Real Madrid’s 2–1 Win Over Marseille; Juventus Fight Back To Hold Borussia Dortmund in 4–4 Thriller.

Vincente Kompany does not have Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Raphael Gurreiro available for this game owing to injuries. Harry Kane will be the lone striker up top with Serge Gnabry as the attacking playmaker. Michael Olise and Luis Diaz will use their creative play to create chances out wide. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Chelsea will opt for 4-2-3-1 formation with Joao Pedro as the centre forward in the final third. Cole Palmer will be deployed as the no 10 for the Blues with Pedro Neto and Jamie Gittens as the two wingers. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will need to wrestle control of the game in midfield.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Date Thursday, September 18 Time 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Arena, München, Germany Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will commence their challenge in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 and they will host Chelsea in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, September 18. The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena, München, Germany and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, online viewing option, read below. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Early Own Goal by Luiz Junior Hands Hosts Winning Start in League Phase (Watch Match Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of football with Bayern Munich claiming a 3-1 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).