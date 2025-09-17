English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur FC have edged past La Liga club Villarreal CF 1-0 in their first league phase match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match. The only goal of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 match happened quite early, at the 4th minute of the game, when Lucas Bergvall whipped a cross aimed towards Richarlison, while the goalie Luiz Junior fumbled, and the ball ended up in their own net, resulting in an own goal. It was an evenly poised game of football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. While the hosts had nine shots, one on target, Villarreal had 10 shots, with none on target. Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Dusan Vlahovic Scores Brace As Stoppage Time Goal From Llyod Kelly Help La Vecchia Signora Secure Dramatic Draw.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Villarreal

Starting our Champions League campaign with a win! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kVEUXjXXnL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 16, 2025

Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal, UCL 2025-26 Full Highlights

