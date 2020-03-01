Bengaluru FC vs ATK FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for BFC vs ATK, Indian Super League 6, First-Leg Semi-Final 2 Match

Bengaluru FC players. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will take on ATK in the first leg of the second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. The match will be played on March 1 (Sunday) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. ATK have been one of the most consistent sides through the tournament and must leave no stones unturned in clinching the semi-finals clash. On the other hand, the ride for the Bengaluru team hasn’t been easy with goals difficult to come by. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and forward strikers for BFC vs ATK match. Bengaluru FC Vs ATK FC - Live Football Score.

Skipper Roy Krishna and David Williams have been in red-hot form in ISL 2019-20 and will eye to guide ATK to a triumph. Other than them, Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez will have to perform at their prime. For Bengaluru, Skipper Sunil Chhetri is back which a great boost up for the side is certainly as they have struggled to score goals. While Juanan Gonzalez has been brilliant in the defence and his performance will to critical to Bengaluru’s success.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK FC, First-Leg, Semi-Final 2, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) has been one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament and should be your first choice.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should ideally go for four defenders in this match and they should be Rahul Bheke (BFC), Harmajot Khabra (BFC), Prabir Das (ATK) and Pritam Kotal (ATK).

Bengaluru FC vs ATK FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Udanta Singh (BFC) should be your vice-captain. The other players in your midfield must be Michael Soosairaj (ATK) and Jayesh Rane (ATK).

Bengaluru FC vs ATK FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATK), Sunil Chettri (BFC) and David Williams (ATK) should fill the remaining three slots in your team.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) (GK), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Harmajot Khabra (BFC), Prabir Das (ATK), Pritam Kotal (ATK), Udanta Singh (BFC), Michael Soosairaj (ATK), Jayesh Rane (ATK), Roy Krishna (ATK), Sunil Chettri (BFC), David Williams (ATK).

Roy Krishna (ATK) should be picked as the captain of your team while comeback man Sunil Chettri (BFC) is a good pick for vice-captain slot.