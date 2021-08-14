Borussia Dortmund would aim to kickstart their season on a high when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in their first match of the Bundesliga 2021-22 on Saturday. The match would be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and would start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Dortmund, for the first time in the Bundesliga, would be playing under new coach Marco Rose, who arrived from Borussia Monchengladbach. They had a good part of the last Bundesliga season under their control and dominated proceedings for quite a long time. But they eventually couldn't capture the league title with routine winners Bayern Munich winning the top prize. They possess a lot of talent in their ranks. Led by the charismatic Erling Haaland, they have the likes of Jude Bellingham, new signing Donyell Malen and the experience of players like Marco Reus and Mats Hummels. Despite losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United quite early in the transfer window, the German side is good enough to challenge for the league title this season.Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 Result: Teams Settle for Draw in Season Opener

Eintracht Frankfurt also would look to get their season off to a good start and they too would be aiming at nothing less than a win. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurtmatch in Bundesliga 2021-22 will take place on August 14, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot live telecast the Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match on television sets since there are no official broadcasters available for Bundesliga 2021-22 in the country.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans might be able to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match on online platforms. FanCode would provide live streaming of the match on their app.

