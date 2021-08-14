Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich settled for draw in the Bundesliga 2021-22 season opener. Alassane Plea opened the scoring for Gladbach in 10th minute and then Robert Lewandowski levelled for Bayern in the 42nd minute.

