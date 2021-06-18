Defending champions Brazil will look to continue their winning run when they take on Peru in the Group A fixture of the 2021 Copa America. The clash will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on June 18, 2021 (early Friday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Brazil vs Peru, Copa America 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Copa America 2021 Day 3 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST Of South American Championship.

Brazil laid down an early marker in their competition opener, defeating Venezuela 3-0 and will be aiming to build on that performance. The 2019 champions are undefeated since November 2019 and have been the best team in South America, a run they will look to continue. Meanwhile, Peru have a difficult task in their Copa America 2021 opener but will hope to spring a surprise and take points off another giant.

When is Brazil vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Brazil vs Peru, Copa America 2021 clash will take place late on June 18, 2021 (Friday) at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Copa America 2021 match in Group A has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Brazil vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Brazil vs Peru, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Brazil vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Brazil vs Peru, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide the live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Paraguay vs Bolivia game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

