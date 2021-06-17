Copa America resumes on Matchday 2 of the competition. Defending champions Brazil will be back in action as they look to build on their opening day win. Check Copa America 2021 Day 3 schedule.

Sr No Date Match Time Venue 1 Jun 18, 2021 Colombia vs Venezuela 02:30 am Goiania 2 June 18, 2021 Brazil vs Peru 05:30 am Rio de Janeiro

