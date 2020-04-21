Brazilian Ronaldo Better Than Cristiano, Former Inter Milan Striker Christian Vieri Ranks R9 Above CR7

Ronaldo de Lima and Cristiano (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ronaldo de Lima and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered as two of the greatest strikers in football at any given time but ex-Inter Milan man Christian Vieri believes that the Brazilian is better than the Portuguese captain. The Italian played alongside O Fenomeno back in the day and has stated that he was a more fearsome striker than the current Juventus star man. Ronaldo is a two-time World Cup winner and perfected the goal-scoring art with spells at PSV, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Wayne Rooney Picks Argentine Over His Friend CR7 As Best Footballer, Says ‘He Makes It So Easy’.

Ronaldo Fenomeno has rightfully claimed his place as one of the best to play the game and the Brazilian is joined by Cristiano on the list of all-time greats. But former Inter Milan and Italian striker Vieri believes that R9 ranks over the mighty CR7. Cristiano Ronaldo Not at Lionel Messi’s Level, David Beckham Picks Barcelona Captain Over Juventus Star.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Vieri Said ‘I am a friend of Ronnie and I was lucky enough to have him as a striker with me. He had it all. He was explosive, powerful and fast. He looked like a dancer, he seemed to dance with the ball.’ ‘I say that Brazilian Ronaldo is better than Cristiano Ronaldo.’ He added.

‘CR7 is a war machine, he is admirable for everything he does and for all the things he continues to do. Cristiano can play up to 40 years with a cigarette between his lips, as they say in Italy. He has a sculptural physique.’ Vieri said further.

Christian Vieri himself was one of the best strikers of his generation enjoying his most fruitful spell in front of the goal at Inter Milan where he scored 202 goals in six years for the Nerazzurri’s. He also represented the Italian national team on 49 occasions, scoring 23 goals in the process.