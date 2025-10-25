Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool looked like cruising to an early momentum in the English Premier League title race early on in the season, but three defeats in a row and the Reds are struggling to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City. Arne Slot’s men ended a four-game losing streak with a much-needed victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League. They will hope this victory has brought about a change in their mindset and helped them regroup ahead of an away game to Brentford. Their opponents, Brentford, have dropped down to the 14th spot in the points table, but a few positive results in recent weeks give them hope. Brentford versus Liverpool will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Doppleganger Found! Fans Spot Eerie Similarity Between Liverpool U-19 Footballer Joshua Sonni-Lambie and Star Indian Opener.

Aaron Hickey, Joshua Dasilva, and Antoni Milambo are out injured for Brentford, but there is a positive update as well with Paris Maghoma returning to the matchday squad. Igor Thiago has the knack to come up with key goals and the home side will hope he is at his best today. Mikkel Damsgaard will slot in behind him as the playmaker, with Keane Lewis-Potter and Fabio Carvalho operating on the wings.

Liverpool will have Alexis Mac Allister pair up with Dominik Szoboszlai in central midfield, with Ryan Gravenberch missing out through injury. Florian Wirtz registered his first assist in their last game against Frankfurt and gets another game here to shine. Hugo Ekitike will lead the attack with Coady Gakpo and Mo Salah, with certain chances from out wide for the forwards. UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Results: Cody Gakpo Scores As Liverpool Thrash Eintracht Frankfurt, Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Ajax.

Brentford vs Liverpool EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Brentford vs Liverpool Date Sunday, October 26 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Gtech Community Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will take on Brentford in an away match in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, October 25. The Brentford vs Liverpool EPL 2025-26 match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Brentford vs Liverpool live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Brentford vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Liverpool will be challenged in this game, but expect them to find a 1-2 win at the end.

